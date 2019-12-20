LOUISVILLE, KY (December 20, 2019) – Southwest Airlines will begin seasonal nonstop service between Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) and the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

The service will begin on December 21, 2019, according to a news release. The airline will operate the flight using a Boeing 737 with 143-seats.

“We thank Southwest for the on-going support and are pleased to see more access to South Florida with the addition of service to FLL,” said Dan Mann, Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. “This is Southwest’s third new nonstop destination in the past 17 months from Louisville, which speaks to the strength of this region.”

The start of nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale follows a year of expected record-setting passenger traffic for Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. In the third quarter of CY2019, the airlines added 8% more capacity and passenger enplanements increased by 9%. It’s anticipated that this year will be the busiest yet in the airport’s history.

