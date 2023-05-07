Sinkhole causes portion of North 22nd Street in Portland to close

The large hole formed in the roadway near Portland Avenue sometime over the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A portion of North 22nd Street is closed in the Portland neighborhood after a sinkhole formed in the roadway.

The large hole formed in the roadway near Portland Avenue sometime over the weekend.

There is a slight traffic disruption.

You can still access I-64 East and West by using the right lane of Portland Avenue.

Those using the 22nd Street exit from I-64 East can still access it but cannot go south on 22nd Street. Use Portland Avenue as a detour, the barricades will guide you.

WHAS11 has reached out to the Louisville Water Company to learn the cause of the sinkhole and how long repairs will take. We have not heard back at press time.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.