Mayor's Office announces passing of Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's health leaders has died.

A release from Mayor Greg Fischer's office on Friday announced the passing of Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, the Associate Medical Director for the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.

In a statement, Mayor Fischer called Hartlage a "deeply compassionate, inspirational leader" who helped lead the city of Louisville through the coronavirus pandemic, especially with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Hartlage often spoke during the city's weekly COVID-19 updates and provided the latest information on the LouVax initiatives as they progressed.

"We are stunned and deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage," said Dr. Sarah Moyer, Department of Public Health and Wellness director. "As a result of her leadership, knowledge and planning, thousands of our Louisville residents received life-saving COVID-19 vaccines."

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking anyone wishing to honor Dr. Hartlage to please contribute to a charity that she created called “I Heart Camille,” according to the mayor's release.

According to the city, Hartlage was born in Alabama, where she discovered her love of science. She came to the University of Louisville for her anesthesiology residency after she completed her master's degree at Tulane University. She worked as an Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology at UofL before being named the Associated Medical Director for the city.

Her cause of death has not been released.

