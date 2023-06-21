Second newborn in Kentucky surrendered 100% anonymously via Safe Haven Baby Box

The surrender happened at the Okolona location, which was Kentucky's first Safe Haven Baby Box.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky had its second baby surrendered this year at a Safe Haven Baby Box.

The surrender happened at the Okolona location, which was Kentucky's first Safe Haven Baby Box in 2021.

According to a press release, Safe Haven Baby Boxes has had eleven babies surrendered through the baby box program in 2023. The first surrender in a baby box happened in 2017, and now a total of 32 babies have been placed in a baby box since then.

“Almost exactly two years ago we blessed this Baby Box, not knowing when or if it would be necessary," Monica Kelsey, CEO and founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, said. "Each time this occurs we are so grateful for the trust the birth mother places in our organization and we are so pleased we had a system in place for a time such as this."

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are temperature-controlled and sound an alarm to alert firefighters when an infant is placed inside. The baby is then retrieved within three minutes or less, officials said. Once taken out of the box, the baby is checked by medics, taken to the hospital, and then placed with a family who will adopt the baby.

"We are so proud of this birth mother for her sacrificial love for her sweet baby. Anonymous surrender changes lives and we know more than two lives will be positively impacted by this single safe surrender," Kelsey said.

There are currently 151 baby boxes across Indiana, Arkansas, Ohio, Kentucky, Florida, New Mexico, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes also provides a 24 hour hotline with counseling on the Safe Haven Law for the U.S.

If you need to speak to a licensed counselor call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

To find a Safe Haven Baby Box location, click here.

