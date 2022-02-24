Cyberattacks possible as US declares sanctions on Russia

“You might well see a desire on Russia's part to engage in cyberattacks as a retaliation against the sanctions that we are placing on them.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced new sanctions on Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions target Russian banks, oligarchs and high-tech sectors, Biden said. The United States and its allies will block assets of four large Russian banks, impose export controls and sanction oligarchs.

“Putin is the aggressor,” Biden said. “Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences."

Experts said these new sanctions could lead to retaliatory cyberattacks from Russia.

“You might well see a desire on Russia's part to engage in cyberattacks as a retaliation against the sanctions that we are placing on them,” said Robert Farley, a security and diplomacy senior lecturer at the University of Kentucky. “It's also the case that a lot of Russia's cyber capabilities are pretty loose cannons. They're loosely attached to the state and they're not easy to discipline. So you might see what amount to freelance attacks on the United States.”

In an address to the nation, President Joe Biden said there would be consequences if Russia launches any attacks.

“If Russia pursues cyberattacks against our companies, our critical infrastructure, we are prepared to respond,” Biden said.

Biden said his administration has been working with the private sector for months to prepare for Russian cyberattacks and harden the nation’s cyber defenses.

