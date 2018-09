LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – If you’re planning a future visit to Rupp Arena, make sure you leave your cigarettes at home.

Beginning Oct. 1, the arena in Lexington will be completely smoke-free.

As part of the arena’s renovation, the designated smoking area outside will no longer be available.

Rupp Arena previously banned indoor smoking of any kind.

