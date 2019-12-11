LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This Veterans Day, snow has blanketed everything from cars to bridges, to filling the lights at the lights at the new soccer stadium in Louisville.

Metro Public Works will send supervisors out on the roads and interstates around midnight to see if they are icing over.

KYTC crews will also respond around midnight, getting salt trucks ready. And by 2 a.m., KYTC contract crews will report to Jefferson County to clear roads before the morning rush hour.

JCPS also has an on the snowfall, monitoring road conditions and the bitter cold weather moving in, before it makes a call on a delay or school closing. There is no set time the district makes the call on if school is a go.

The hope for KYTC and metro road crews is that the roads stay wet. They plan to watch problem areas like I-64, the Ohio River bridges and the Gene Snyder to make sure those will not be an issue for tomorrow’s morning commute.

Though the roads may be slick in some spots, crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation have been proactive. About 150 plow trucks are hitting the roads in southeast Indiana.

Their doing their best to keep the roads safe, giving drivers the most reliable routes possible.

Those crews in Indiana keep 12 hours shifts and will be working the roads until early morning.

Keep up with closings and delays here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with weather conditions. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.