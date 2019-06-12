LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city home to Whiskey Row celebrated the repeal of prohibition tonight with a unique tradition in Crescent Hill.

It sounded like the streets of New Orleans as Bourbons Bistro owner Jason Brauner led a bourbon barrel parade up Peterson Avenue and then down Frankfort Avenue to his restaurant for a Repeal Day party.

The West Market Street Brass Band led the parade... with a group behind them actually rolling a bourbon barrel down the street.

"Our tradition started about six years ago. We thought about why wouldn't you roll out a barrel to celebrate repeal day? And we buy a lot of whiskey around here so we had a couple whiskey barrels laying around, so we decided to roll it down Frankfort Avenue," Brauner said.

Prohibition was officially repealed on this date, Dec. 5, 1933.

