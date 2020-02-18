FRANKFORT, Ky. — A rally was held in Frankfort to support a bill, aiming to empower women in technology.

House Bill 263 seeks legislation that would require the Department of Education to track and report enrollment in middle and high school computer science courses by gender and race.

Girls Who Code is a non-profit that serves to close the gender gap and equip women with the skills needed to pursue 21st Century opportunities.

“There aren’t that many women who are involved in this industry. There aren’t very many women who have these skills, so we’ve really got to identify and encourage young women who have these skills because they can do amazing things,” Felicity Bryant, a junior at Frederick Douglass High School said. “Girls code because we can, and we seem to be really great at it.”

According to Girls Who Code, women currently make up only 25% of the computing workforce. That’s compared to 1995 when women made up 40% of the workforce.

In a study compiled by Smart Asset, Louisville is ranked in the top best places for women in tech to work and live.

The study looked at 59 of the largest U.S. cities.

Louisville ranks 15th overall and the study also discussed metrics ranging from the gender pay gap to tech employment growth.

