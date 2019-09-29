LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rebuilding lives – that was the celebration during the 30th anniversary of the Rally for Recovery.

The event was organized by those in long-term recovery from substance abuse disorder. Loved ones of those in treatment also gave their time in putting the event together.

Centerstone Kentucky hosts the annual event with People Advocating Recovery and Young People in Recovery. They say the event is primarily a community building effort and it’s a day for the community to celebrate new beginnings and embracing lives without substance abuse.

The rally also strengthened bonds between people in recovery, their families and their friends.

The Rally for Recovery is held in September because it’s National Recovery Month.

