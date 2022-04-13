More than 60 pet rabbits dumped at Beckley Creek Park, LMAS says

The bunnies are currently being cared for by Louisville Metro Animal Services but the organization said they need help from the community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Animal Services is caring for dozens of domesticated rabbits after the animals were found abandoned at a park Tuesday evening.

According to LMAS, more than 60 rabbits were found at Beckley Creek Park off of Shelbyville Rd. At least 49 of them have been rescued and animal control officers are working to capture the rest of them.

Right now, it's unclear how these animals ended up at the park. It's illegal to abandon pets in Jefferson County, so anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Louisville Metro Police anonymously at 574-LMPD (5673).

LMAS said they are not currently equipped to take in this many rabbits at once. To help care for them, the organization is asking for donations of rabbit pellets and Timothy Hay. Any donations can be dropped off at the Animal House Adoption Center on Newburg Rd. from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The rabbits will be held for the stray hold period. After that time, they will be transferred to other local rescue organizations. At least one organization is already on the way here, according to Teeya Barnes, a spokesperson for LMAS.

