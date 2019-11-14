LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From biking to hiking, even horseback riding, thousands of people use the trails in Olmsted Parks.

Now, the conservancy is asking for input about some changes.They held their second open house, getting thoughts on new trail systems for Cherokee, Iroquois and Seneca parks.

Using past input and working with landscape architects, they have created a new plan they hope will be beneficial for visitors and the parks.

“From the conservancy's perspective, we want to protect the Olmsted Parks ecologically, from an ecological system standpoint, but also provide uses from people so that they can enjoy the parks,” Major Waltman, the project director said.

If you want to share your thoughts, there are two more open houses at the Seneca Golf Clubhouse on November 14 at 11 am-1 pm and 6 pm-8 pm.

