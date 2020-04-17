The joyous times of pregnancy have recently been overshadowed by fears of COVID-19. Expectant moms are wondering how safe are hospitals and will they be separated from their babies amid the pandemic.

Soon-to-be mom Tiffany Peabody tells WHAS11's Paulina Bucka she have those same concerns.

Peabody is having her second child, a boy, in 11 weeks. She says her first pregnancy didn’t go as planned, so she’s taking every day as it comes with this pregnancy focusing on her health, baby’s health and her families health.

Like so many women who are bracing themselves for the new ‘norm’ inside hospital walls, Tiffany also had to change her birth plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Jennifer Evans the, Vice President of Women's and Pediatric, understand the concerns and angst. Evans says many things have changed at hospitals in Kentucky and across the country.

Dr. Evans says right now only a significant other is allowed with birth moms inside the delivery room, but no other visitors, securing the hospital, newborn and new parents from any possible infections.

She says employees are screened, they wear masks and try to be as safe as possible.

While there is always a chance of an expectant mom to be positive for the virus, Dr. Evans says there are precautions hospitals are taking. For example, “if a mom is COVID-19 positive, the current CDC guidelines are recommending that we request they be separated from the baby after it's born.”

To be clear, she says mom will always be given the option to stay in the room with their baby, but they will still have to follow proper social distancing guidelines.

Dr. Evans says the best practice for expecting moms and their significant others –or anyone who will be in the delivery room is to follow strict social distancing guidelines.

Other stories on WHAS11 News