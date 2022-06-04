Louisville police searching for missing 24-year-old woman last seen in Portland

Police say Ariana Arroyo was last seen on May 27 in the 500 block of North 17th Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman missing more than a week.

Metro Police said 24-year-old Ariana Arroyo was last seen at an apartment complex in the 500 block of North 17th Street in Portland on May 27 around 8 p.m.

She is described as a white female, about 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighing around 105-pounds.

Police did not have a description of clothing she may have been wearing.

If you’ve seen Ariana, you are asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

