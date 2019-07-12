LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with MSD say work will continue Saturday night to repair a sewer line under Frankfort Avenue.

A section of the roadway at Vernon Avenue will be close around 11 p.m.

A detour will direct eastbound traffic to Brownsboro Road and westbound traffic to Payne Street.

Residents will have access to their homes and MSD says there will be no interruption of service.

Those repairs were first started on Wednesday and was delayed due to the location of fiber optic cable.

The roadway is expected to reopen around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.