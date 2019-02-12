LOUISVILLE, Ky. — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in Louisville to speak as part of Senator Mitch McConnell Center's Distinguished Speaker series.

Pompeo spoke at the University of Louisville about the Trump administration's foreign policy and democracy, both here and abroad.

"Ensuring that religious freedom can be had all across the world, that economic rights are protected, helping them seize, honest opportunities for their prosperity in their own countries,” Pompeo said.

Political Editor Chris Williams will have more on Pompeo’s visit tonight at 4 and 5 p.m. Check back for updates.

