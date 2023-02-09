Bye Lee! | Polar bear returns to Columbus Zoo

The Polar Bear Species Survival Plan recommended Lee be reunited with another polar bear, Aurora, so they could have some cubs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the polar bears left the Louisville Zoo’s Glacier Run exhibit Thursday.

According to their social media, the Louisville Zoo said Lee returned to the Columbus Zoo to be paired with their 16-year-old polar bear, Aurora.

The Polar Bear Species Survival Plan recommended the two be reunited so they could have some cubs.

They’ve been a proven pair in the past.

“We will miss Lee but are happy to see him continue his important role in helping to safeguard this vulnerable species,” the zoo said.

Columbus Zoo team members and a staff veterinarian were with Lee as he made the trek back to the zoo.

