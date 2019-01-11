LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A pedestrian has been struck in the 10600 block of Dixie Highway, according to MetroSafe.

First responders were called to the scene around 7:40 p.m.

The person is reportedly in critical condition.

Both directions of Dixie Highway are shut down in that area. Motorists should find an alternate route.

Check back for updates as more information is made available.

