HARDIN CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- A portion of Valerie Smith’s Elizabethtown home was torn off Wednesday night when strong wind gusts blew a section of roof off and landed in her backyard.

Surveillance video from her next door business shows strong winds moving in around 5:42 p.m. By 5:43 p.m, the roof was seen lying in her yard as heavy rain also moved through. Luckily, her home still has power and a group of friends were able to place a tarp over the damaged section of the roof.

She went to her basement to ride out the storm. “By the time I got down there, the electricity was still on, so I thought it was over with. I looked out the back and the roof from my front was already in the back.”

The National Weather Service is expected to survey damage in the Rineyville area Thursday.

