The Metro Council approved a special honor for one of Churchill Downs' most well-known figures, John Asher, who passed away suddenly at the age of 62.

A portion of Central Avenue near the track will be renamed John S. Asher Way in honor of the former vice president of racing communications. The sign will be unveiled on April 29 at the corner of Fourth and Central Avenue.

This is one of several tributes planned for Asher this Derby season. Woodford Reserve previously announced it will be donating money from this year's $1,000 mint julep to a scholarship fund in his name at Asher's alma mater, Western Kentucky University.

