NEW ALBANY, Ind. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Holiday décor is up in New Albany, Indiana and Christmas gifts are on the minds of shoppers.

Small business owners are hoping you’ll shift your focus.

It's Small Business Saturday – a day created in 2010 to help support local economies.



From syrups and teas, to jewelry and clothes, small businesses are no stranger to New Albany. This day means a lot to the owners.



But it doesn't just benefit the bottom line and that means a thriving community as a whole.



According to American Express, 67 cents of every dollar spent local stays local.



With dozens of unique buys to be found, shops set up sales for more incentives today.



To keep the dollars, support and growth all local.



One buy at a time.

