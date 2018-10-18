Two years ago Morgan Atkinson began working on his documentary "Our Library," profiling the 18 branch library system in Louisville.

Despite the digital age, Atkinson said the library is as relevant as ever, and unfortunately under-used and appreciated.

"In a time when we are questioning facts and what is truth and what is news, the library is a resource where it can be found and it's open to everybody and it's one of really the most important institutions in our democracy," Atkinson said.

Atkinson's documentary will soon air on KET, but a free public screening of "Our Library" is being held tonight, Oct. 18, at the Ursuline Art Center on Lexington Road at 7:30 p.m.

