LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "You get to see people's faces and get to see the joy that comes out of them - and that's what Christmas is about."

For David Brown, Christmas starts on September 1. That's when he begins to decorate his house on Ormsby Avenue. Brown is one of the homeowners featured in the 43rd annual Old Louisville Home Tour, which begins on Dec. 7. This is the third year he has participated in the tour and his Christmas wonderland was even featured on the HGTV show "Outrageous Holiday Houses".

Brown said his love of Christmas comes from his family. His grandparents made sure every Christmas was special and he felt like this a way he can give back.

"It's just something I want to give back to my friends and community and family," he said.

This is the third year David Brown has opened his home for the Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour.

WHAS

Over the course of several weeks, Brown decorates his home with thousands of treasures. He estimated that he has around 60,000 ornaments hanging throughout the house, with 7,000 on the staircase alone.

Lights hang on practically every surface and adorn the 28 themed trees stationed in bedrooms and other living areas. Some of the trees even rotate. One room is filled with dozens of "motionettes" - figurines that move - dressed in their Christmas best and another features a full nativity scene on top of his piano.

WHAS

Brown handcrafts and arranges every decoration, down to the final ornament or hand-blown glass figure. He said it takes countless hours with the help of friends and family, but the work is worth it, especially when he sees the reactions of the people who visit.

"They come in, they get a taste of Christmas," he said. During the tour, Brown said he has up to 250 people in his home. He's even seen some visitors become emotional when a certain display sparks a memory from their childhood.

"It's about memories, family, and friends," Brown said.

The Holiday Home Tour is the largest fundraiser for Old Louisville and Brown said he is happy to help support his community by doing something he loves.

"It's a huge part of the city and we need to support it in the best way we can," he said.

If you'd like to see Brown's house for yourself, the Old Louisville Holiday Home Tours will be held on Dec. 7 and 8 from noon until 6 p.m. Presale tickets are $25 and will be $30 at the door. For more information and to order tickets, visit the Holiday Home Tour website.

See more pictures of David Brown's holiday home below:

