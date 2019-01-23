LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It was once the crown jewel of local sports but in modern times, it’s more of an eyesore.

Demolition is expected to begin on the old Cardinal Stadium.

The stadium first opened its gates in 1956 and was home to the Bluegrass Bowl and the Louisville Raiders football team.

In 1992, Cardinal Stadium hosted President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush to celebrate Kentucky Harvest with founder Stan Curtis.

President George H.W. Bush gives a speech during a Louisville Redbirds game in 1991 at Cardinal Stadium.

The University of Louisville even called the old site its home for 40 years before moving into the new Cardinal Stadium not too far from their campus.

The demolition is expected to begin Thursday at 3:30 p.m.