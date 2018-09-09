LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The principal of Ballard High School is taking responsibility for an incident at Friday’s football game.

A group of students were seen passing around a watermelon during their game against Central High School, a predominantly African-American school.

Some felt the display was insensitive.

A picture of the incident was captured by a Courier-Journal photographer and posted online.

Ballard’s principal Jason Neuss says the watermelon was taken away as soon as administrators saw it.

In a letter issued to parents Saturday, Nuess says, "While we do not know the purpose or intent, we recognize it was inappropriate, insensitive and we are addressing not only who brought in, but how it was allowed in the stadium in the first place."

Neuss says he has been contact with Central principal Raymond Green and says Ballard will use the incident as an opportunity to learn and grow.

Green released a letter Sunday evening also addressing the incident.

