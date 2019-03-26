A major redevelopment project planned in Louisville's NuLu neighborhood is moving forward, with officials eyeing an opening in October.

A development planned was filed with Louisville Metro Government Monday for NuLu Marketplace, a mixed-use development at 817-825 East Market Street. We first broke the news about this project in February. The plan is for the complex to have retail, office and apartment uses.

The property is owned by Mo Deljoo, senior managing director for CBRE Group Inc. of Louisville. Tyler Smith, of PRG Commercial Property Advisors, is asset manager.

"We’re full bore ahead," Smith said in an interview today.

Louisville-based Bluestone Engineers PLLC is working as a site engineer on the project. And Louisville-based Miranda Construction has been picked as the general contractor. There are three architects involved with the project, including Vadim Kaplan, of Studio A Architecture, Smith said.