LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11) -- No one was hurt after a commercial fire in the PRP area.

MetroSafe received a call at 8:14 a.m. about a fire in a tank that was reported to contain a mixture of oil and water inside of a structure.

The business is in the 8200 block of Port Road and was reported to MetroSafe as being Rivergreen Water Recycling.

"One of the offloading trucks caught fire inside the structure so it took us about an hour to gain control," Doug Recktenwal, with the PRP Fire Department, said.

Again, no one was hurt and all the chemicals involved were safely contained.