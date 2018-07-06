LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Mayor Greg Fischer and Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad welcomed Senator Dan Seum to Louisville on Wednesday to thank him for sponsoring legislation that passed this year to strengthen penalties for repeat offenders who use guns to commit crimes.

“I have eight children and 24 grandbabies and I want a safe Louisville,” Sen. Dam Seum told WHAS 11 when asked why he was such an advocate for Senate Bill 210.

It passed through both chambers this session and was signed into law by Governor Matt Bevin. It enhances penalties for felony gun possession when it is the second offense or greater and the firearm or handgun was used in the furtherance of another crime.

“If a convicted felon is armed with a gun and he or she is using that in another crime, if they're convicted, that penalty then becomes enhanced and takes it from one class felony to the next highest class felony which means more time away,” LMPD Chief Steve Conrad explained.

Already this year, the 9th Mobile Division has taken 238 guns off the streets, with 41% of those coming from convicted felons. Since it began operating in 2015, the 9th Mobile has seized nearly 1900 guns.

“The individuals in this community that are going to carry weapons, if they're going to be a convicted felon and get a second chance, a third chance and get out here in the community and continue to do what they're doing, we're going to encounter them. They're either going to stop, or they're going to go to prison,” explained Major Billy Hibbs with the 9th Mobile Divison.

City and state leaders believe this new law will make a difference, putting criminals away for up to five years longer, and hoping that means a safer community for five more years, too.

