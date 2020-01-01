LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: The above video is from September 2019

After budget cuts forced the city to close its local juvenile detention facility, the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice has opened a new facility in Louisville. As of Jan. 1, 2020, the Louisville Day Treatment Center on LaGrange Road has been repurposed as the Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

“I hope that we can reach a time in our future where none of our youth are in detention,” said Louisville Governor Andy Beshear. Beshear stopped by the facility on Dec. 30 to check on the status of the changes. “But for those in need, know that the state is responding and that we will continue to work together to address the needs of our youth and their families.”

RELATED: State to keep juveniles in Jefferson County after Louisville's detention center shuts down

Starting on Jan. 1, youths arrested in Jefferson County will be taken to the new facility. The staff will then check the youth for medical clearance, which is required for admittance. If the youth is not medically cleared, the arresting agency will take the youth to the hospital until he or she can be cleared.

The new facility has 16 available beds. If the facility is already at capacity, the arresting agency will wait with the youth until transport to another Department of Juvenile Justice facility can be arranged.

If the youth is taken to another facility, a video conferencing system will be provided so his or her family can stay in contact.

“The department has worked hard to minimize the impact of this transition on Jefferson County families, the court system, and the community,” said DJJ Commissioner LaShana Harris. “The department is committed to working with the Louisville community to provide effective services and promote good outcomes for youth.”

Louisville Metro Government will pay the state $685,000 to help open the new facility. It will also cover the costs for a new Louisville Metro Transport Unit.

“This is a good solution to a difficult situation,” said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. Fischer’s budget cuts took away funding from Louisville Metro's Youth Detention Services, forcing it to close in 2019.

RELATED: Mayor Fischer reflects on budget problems of 2019, looks ahead at solutions in new year

“As we move forward, I expect we will continue working together to review and fine-tune the system to establish solutions that best serve Jefferson County’s youth and their families,” Fischer said.

Existing day treatment programs at the Louisville Day Treatment center will continue with detention services included as an additional service.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.