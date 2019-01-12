LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Mount Washington are warning residents of possible scam targeting LG&E customers.

According to police, a man has been calling residents claiming he’s with the energy company. He then tells the person they have 15 minutes to pay an overdue bill or he will dispatch a technician to the address to stop services until payment is made in full.

Police say the man says the only way to make the payment is to get a Green Dot card for the amount due and call back with the number and then he would remove them from the delinquent list.

Police say the number may show as LG&E on the caller ID, but it’s still not them.

According to LG&E’s website, they offer various ways to make payments including walk-ins at various locations or online.

If you are unsure, you can visit their website or contact them directly at 502-589-1444 or 800-331-7370.

