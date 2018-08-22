NELSON CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- With a warm smile on his face, Ryan Franklin walked through the halls of the Isaiah House on Wednesday for what he hopes will be the last time.

“Back to reality,” he said with a laugh. Franklin walked out the door to head back home, a feeling of success after completing the 30-day treatment program at Nelson County’s newest recovery center.

Isaiah House’s Chaplin campus opened nearly three months ago and has already helped close to 50 men who are tackling their addiction, like Franklin.

“I came in here feeling a little bit hopeless and lost. Well, that’s a lie, a lot hopeless and lost. And I tell you, as far as detoxing goes, that went really quick for me. They take really, really good care of you and gosh I feel like I've got my clarity back,” Franklin told WHAS11 News.

When addicts decide they want treatment, they need it right away. But sometimes, there's just no room at centers in the area.

“We have to keep the beds full. With this epidemic, there's always someone needing it, and so the moment someone completes treatment, we fill the bed,” Jordan Wilson, who works for Isaiah House explained.

That's why Isaiah House expanded in the first place. It now offers 16 more beds after renovating the old Chaplin elementary school, with a new wing expected to open by the end of the year, adding another 16 beds.

Wilson started as a client, as many staff members there do.

“What it does for me every day is really indescribable. You see people come in all broken, then you see them come to life,” Wilson explained.

Isaiah House is a faith-based program. There are crosses hanging on the walls. Clients don't have to be religious, but they are required to attend church at the center.

“At the Isaiah House, we believe with all of our hearts, we believe that Christ is the key to freedom and so faith is just a huge, huge key to this whole thing,” Wilson said.

The Chaplin location will only keep clients for 30 days and it can be paid for with Medicaid. Those looking for long-term treatment can move to the Main Campus in Willisburg and talk to staff about payment plans.

Right now, they only serve men but are looking into opening a center for women in the future.

For more information, click here.



© 2018 WHAS-TV