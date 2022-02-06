McConnell receives petition outlining common-sense gun legislation that grassroots organization wants

Hollan Holm, a spokesperson for the group, talked about how they survived an active shooter situation while in school.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A grassroots organization has written a petition for gun reform, and delivered it directly to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The organization, Moms Demand Action, is requesting common-sense gun laws including:

Raise the age limit to buy guns

End the Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which provides immunity for gun manufacturers

Help regulate assault rifles

Hollan Holm, a spokesperson for the group, talked about how he survived an active shooter situation while in school.

"I was a high school student, when a fellow student opened up after a prayer group ended and killed three students and wounded five others in the lobby of my school, I was shot in the head in that incident. And every time there's another shooting like it you've all day, or any other like, even the mass shooting up in Buffalo, New York, like it comes back," he said.

McConnell has long been known to block gun control efforts, however, President Joe Biden recently called him a "rational Republican." He believes he is the right senator to reach a bipartisan compromise on gun control legislation.

"I think there’s a realization on the part of rational Republicans — and I think Sen. McConnell is a rational Republican; I think [Sen. John] Cornyn is as well," Biden said Monday. "I think there’s a recognition in their part that they — we can’t continue like this. We can’t do this."

Holm said people have a choice on how to deal with these situations.

"You have a choice in how you're going to deal with these, you can look away, and you can not act. And you know, sometimes you have to do that for your own mental health. But sometimes it helps to get out there and take action and try and honor those lives lost," said Holm.

