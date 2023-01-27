MOLO Village installs second EV charging station in west Louisville

The first charging station is at the Shawnee Golf Course.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MOLO Village in west Louisville is going green.

Friday, the mixed-use development cut the ribbon on a new electric vehicle charging station at 12th Street and Jefferson.

It's the second charging station in the west end. The first is at the Shawnee Golf Course.

MOLO Village President Rev. Jamesetta Ferguson says the charging station is an opportunity to bring environmental resources to the community.

"We are a community that have a lot of environmental justice issues, and so this is our way of planting the seed and to reduce the carbon footprint in our community," she said.

MOLO Village is the first non-profit to install a charging station through LG&E's program.

Before this charging station was installed, there were 10 stations in the city and 20 in the state according to LG&E/KU's website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.