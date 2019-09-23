A Louisville woman has gone missing in the Virgin Islands.

According to the Virgin Islands National Park, 48-year-old Lucy Schuhmann has been missing for three days.

Authorities say Schuhmann never returned to her AirBnB in Coral Bay on St. John Island and was reported missing by the owner on Sept. 19.

Schuhmann’s bag was left in the AirBnB and her rental jeep was later found at the Salt Pond parking area in the Virgin Islands National Park.

Search and rescue teams found her backpack on a trail as well.

Land and water searches are currently underway but because of Tropical Storm Karen, they may be forced to suspend those searches.

