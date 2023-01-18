Military veterans now eligible for free emergency mental health care

An expansion to the mental health treatment provided by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs is being called a game-changer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Tuesday, US military veterans in an "acute suicidal crisis," regardless if they’re enrolled in the Veterans Affairs (VA) system or not, can receive free treatment from any VA or private health care facilities.

According to a VA press release, the change increases access to care for up to 9 million veterans who aren't currently enrolled in VA.

The following expansions are included in the change:

Paying for, or reimbursing treatment of eligible individuals’ emergency suicide care

Paying for, or providing costs, and follow-up care at a VA or non-VA facility for up to 30 days of inpatient care and 90 days of outpatient care.

Make appropriate referrals for care following the period of emergency suicide care.

Eligible individuals, regardless of VA enrollment status, are as follows:

Veterans who were discharged or released from active duty after more than 24 months of active service under conditions other than dishonorable.

Former members of the armed forces, including reserve service members, who served more than 100 days under a combat exclusion or in support of a contingency operation either directly or by operating an unmanned aerial vehicle from another location who were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.

Former members of the armed forces who were the victim of a physical assault of a sexual nature, a battery of a sexual nature, or sexual harassment while serving in the armed forces.

"I think the VA has made tremendous strides [in] combating those issues to be able to help better provide care for veterans and service members," Marine Alex Nauer said. "I personally have gone through the good and the bad, and the ugly of that. I kind of still hold the faith, I still feel optimistic."

Nauer joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2007. While serving, he'd been stationed in Africa, Afghanistan, Europe. He is currently enlisted in the reserves, serving with the Marine Forces Pacific Command Hawaii.

After returning home from combat in Afghanistan around 2011, Nauer said, for the most part, he was left to cope with the mental toll serving took, on his own.

"Everybody copes a different with different ways, some people go down a wrong path," he said. "I personally have gone down the wrong path a few times, just because of trying to understand what we really experienced at that age, then coming home, and kind of just almost feeling neglected."

Per the most recent National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, in 2020, on average, 17 veterans took their lives every day.

According to Louisville group Veteran's Club, from this past November and to now, six veterans, locally, have taken their lives.

This effort is the latest iniative being rolled out under the VA’s 10-year National Strategy for Preventing Veteran Suicide.

If you are a veteran in crisis, the Veterans Crisis Line is available 24/7. Dial 988 and press 1 to speak with a trained professional or visit VeteransCrisisLine.net/chat.

