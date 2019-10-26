LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Parks says it’s working on a project that will expand several west Louisville parks to focus on family and nature.

The plan is part of Louisville’s ECHO initiative, Engaging Children Outdoors, which aims to improve equitable access to the outdoors for youth and families. The initiative has been operating for a little more than a decade.

Officials wanted to engage residents and community members to get their input on the restoration goals and objectives.

Some of the goals for Chickasaw Park include creating a community safe place, resolving pollution issues with the pond and expanding park activities.

“Chickasaw Park is a perfect example – the area and park that we’re trying to improve. It’s really not inviting for kids to go out and explore,” Bennett Knox of the Jefferson Memorial Forest said. “That is the type of infrastructure we want to create for the project, so families feel comfortable outdoors.”

Ultimately, Metro Parks say the goal is to create the next generation of environmental stewards who are inspired by the nature at Chickasaw Park.

