LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – “It’s time to move forward and find some common ground.” That was the message of Louisville Metro Council after a vote to increase taxes to pay for pension obligations recently failed.

It will now be up Mayor Greg Fischer to find $35 million in cuts and present next year’s budget to Metro Council who says there are some things that will be non-negotiable.

The one area members don’t want to see get the budget ax is public safety.

Councilman Brent Ackerson says if you take that away which he says covers 5 areas and apply a 10 percent cut across all other departments, the city would save $30 million.

A plan was not put forth during Tuesday’s session.

Instead, council members say they want to wait and see what the mayor has proposed which he will outline to them in late April.

They will then have two months to go over this proposal and make their recommendations.

In total, the city is facing a $35 million budget deficit which in large part is due to the pension obligations the city must pay.

Council members explained why a majority of them voted against the premium tax increase, something Fischer said was the one and only revenue generating option.

"I want to remind you all that 35 million in cuts amounts to 5.5 percent of a $621 million dollar budget. We are not talking about cutting away 50 percent of the city's budget. There will have to be cuts but that is what a budget process is for," District 1 Councilwoman Jessica Green said.



The mayor outlined a list of possible cuts if the tax increase vote failed and one of the items that has support from councilman Ackerson is limiting the bond amounts for capital projects like paving and affordable housing.

Mayor Fischer office released a statement following Metro Council’s news conference:

Because of the Council vote last week, the City faces $35 million in cuts in the fiscal year that starts on July 1, growing to $65 million in FY23. This budget challenge, contrary to the statement at the press conference, is not a “gift” to the people we serve. Citizens are asking for more services, not fewer.

The Council spoke loud and clear with their vote last week. Throughout this pension/budget challenge, we have not received a mathematically sound alternative plan to address the $35 million gap, much less the $65 million gap. The Mayor has always been willing to work with Council on our challenges, and he did so in the months leading to, and after the Council vote. Again, he’s enthusiastic to hearing realistic ideas, but given the magnitude of the Council cuts, we cannot sit and wait. The mayor and his team are working on a budget proposal to present on April 25. As always, the mayor will work with the Council’s budget committee during the budget formation process.