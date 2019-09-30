LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – In wake of the recent vaping-related illnesses around the country, city officials are expected to issue a public health warning.

In a press conference scheduled for Monday, officials say the health warning will be related to the national outbreak of severe lung injuries due to the use of e-cigarettes and other vaping products.

Mayor Greg Fischer will join officials from Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio for that 11 a.m. announcement.

So far, 13 cases have been reported nationwide.

According to the CDC, 805 cases of vaping-related illnesses have been reported. They say illnesses have been reported in Kentucky and Indiana.

