Former Councilwoman Mary Woolridge receives honorary street sign

The longtime public servant received the honor four years after leaving Metro Council.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four years after leaving public service, a former Louisville Metro Councilwoman received an honor.

Mary Woolridge was honored with a street sign on Tuesday in the heart of her old district.

She started her career in public service in 1999, serving as a legislative aide for the old Board of Alderman.

Woolridge was elected to represent District 3 after the Louisville-Jefferson County merger in 2003 and served her community until 2018.

“My time on the council – I just wouldn’t take no for an answer, for my neighborhood to be like everyone else’s neighborhood,” she said.

The sign, Mary Collier Woolridge Lane, has been placed at the corner of Wingfield Lane and Beech Street which is in District 3 where Woolridge served.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.