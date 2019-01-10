LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All Mark's Feed Store locations will donate 15% of pre-tax purchases to the James Graham Brown Cancer Center's Blood and Marrow Transplant Program October 2.

UofL Brown Cancer Center said the money will raise awareness for blood cancers and raise funds for patient care and housing.

People must present this voucher for any dine-in, carry-out or delivery orders to qualify for the donation.

Mark's Feed Store locations in our area include:

11422 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

10316 Dixie Highway, Louisville

1514 Bardstown Road, Louisville

6501 Bardstown Road, Louisville

3827 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Ind.

4021 N. Dixie Highway, Elizabethtown, Ky.

