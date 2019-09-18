LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Louisville man who shot at an LMPD officer has pleaded guilty to a federal crime, the Department of Justice Western District of Kentucky said in a release Wednesday.

Elijah Eubanks, 21, was charged by a federal grand jury in July of 2018 on a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In March of 2018, Eubanks fired at an officer who attempted to question him while he was in a vehicle with another person. Eubanks was previously convicted of attempted murder for the same incident.

In November of 2016, Eubanks pleaded guilty to one count of wanton endangerment and one count of criminal mischief—a plea which prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

Eubanks is scheduled for sentencing on November 1. The maximum sentence for unlawfully possessing a firearm is no more than ten years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.