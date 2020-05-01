LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police said a man was taken to UofL Hospital with "serious physical injuries" after an altercation at a Highlands bar early Sunday, Jan. 5.

Officers responded to Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road at around 1:15 a.m. Public Information Officer Elizabeth Ruoff said a man in his 30s was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Ruoff told WHAS11 that police had no updates on the man's condition. The Major Crimes Division is investigating the altercation.

WHAS11 will continue to update with more information.

