Man charged with arson in connection to two Louisville homes

Baxter was not previously charged with arson because Louisville Metro Arson was continuing its investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Tuesday, June 7, two large estate homes in East Louisville were broken into, vandalized, and set on fire.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Adam Baxter and charged him with burglary, criminal mischief, and theft by unlawful taking/Auto.

He was not previously charged with arson because Louisville Metro Arson was continuing its investigation.

However, Baxter has now been charged with two counts of arson in connection to both homes.

According to LMPD, Baxter entered the first home on Woodstone Way in search of food, money, and a phone.

He then caused damage inside the home and set fire to the attached garage. Baxter was seen on video carrying a pickaxe, which LMPD says he used to damage property inside the home.

Baxter then entered the second home on Avish Lane, still in search of food, money, and a phone. He also set fire to the second house, but this time in a walk-in closet on the second floor.

Baxter was caught on video wearing clothes from the Avish Lane house, and he admitted to committing burglaries in the area and damaging property.

For both counts of arson, Baxter pleaded not guilty and his bond was set at $50,000. According to LMPD, he has to comply with mental health plans as outlined by the court, and will not be eligible for the Home Incarceration Program (HIP) if his bond is met in either case.

Adam Baxter's next hearing date has not been set yet.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.