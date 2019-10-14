LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 38-year-old Joseph Voncannon was arrested on Sunday morning after police say he attempted to murder an officer.

The officer was called to the location after a domestic violence report was made.

Police say Voncannon fired more than one round and was discharged while more people were inside the residence.

Police also say that Voncannon's actions were intentional and risked death or serious injury to the officer and the other people involved.

Along with attempted murder of a police officer, Voncannon is also accused of five counts of wanton endangerment.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on $50,000 bail.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.