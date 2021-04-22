Louisville business owner works to diversify construction projects

Helping contractors regionally to help rebuild their neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Love for his community and seeing others reach their ultimate potential as an entrepreneur is job one for a Louisville man who's on a mission to diversify construction projects.

Vincel Anthony and the 7PM Group are working full-time holding businesses accountable when it comes to minority construction opportunities.

Anthony and his mentor Carl Brazley started the 7 PM Group symbolizing the number for perfection in biblical terms and P-M stands for project management.

“We're the glue, the liaison between the owner of the big project and the general contractor who in many cases has been challenged with executing whatever the owner wants to have done,” he said.

Anthony's roots run deep in Louisville and Kentucky. He attended Male High School and Western Kentucky University where he also played football for the Hilltoppers.

“We wanted to work specifically in our community," Anthony said.

Typically contracts allot a percentage of work for minority businesses. In construction, it's 15%.

“Off of every dollar, 15 cents ideally, as a goal, needs to be spent with a minority business owner. 10 cents of that dollar needs to be spent with a woman-owned business owner as a goal,” said Anthony.

Anthony says the community also needs to lift as they climb. Meaning, as you succeed, reach back down and pull someone else up.



“To be real intentional when it comes to caring about other people and to really feel in your heart that it's really possible for us all to win.”



