LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help from the public to locate a missing teenager.

Devin Butler, 18, went missing a year ago on Oct. 24, 2017.

He was last seen in Louisville, and may still be in the local area.

Devin is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos of letters on his chest and right arm.

Anyone with information about Devin is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Louisville Metro Police Department at 1-502-574-7111.

