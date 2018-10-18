LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — The Louisville Planning Commission has recommended approval of the TopGolf zoning change, moving the vote to Metro Council.

The commission voted for approval unanimously, with members saying TopGolf's updated plans quieted any concerns.

Commissioner Robert Peterson said both sides have been very thorough in making their cases, and he feels confident both LMPD and the business will take care of any potential problems with guests drinking too much.

In response to lighting concerns, Commissioner Jeffrey Brown said he was initially concerned about glare, but is no longer worried after learning more about the plan from TopGolf.

