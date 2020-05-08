Louisville restaurants can offer temporary outdoor dining using on-street parking spaces, city says

Restaurant owners who are interested in expanding outdoor dining should submit plans to the city for approval before implementation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More restaurants in Louisville will be able to expand temporary outdoor dining by using on-street parking spaces, the city announced Wednesday. Mayor Greg Fischer says it will give restaurants the chance to serve more customers in a safe manner amid COVID-19 restrictions.

“As we envision a day beyond the pandemic, we want our eclectic Louisville eateries to be part of that future, which is why Louisville Metro has been seeking new ways to help them stay open throughout the restrictions,” Fischer says.

Restaurant owners who are interested in expanding outdoor dining should submit plans to the city for approval before implementation. Restaurants can view a full list of regulations and submit their plan here.

According to the city, restaurants on-street dining must meet these qualifications:

Immediately adjacent to the sidewalk

In public, on-street parking spaces that do not have peak hour restrictions

On streets where the speed limit is 35 mph or less

Located in spaces immediately adjacent to the approved business

Be least a foot from adjacent travel lanes, 20 feet from intersections and 10 feet from transit stops, functioning curb cuts and fire hydrants.

The dining cannot be in bus or bike lanes, loading zones, or designated accessible parking spots, and all plans must meet requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Once the plan is submitted, staff with the Office of Advanced Planning and Sustainability will work with the applicants to discuss the process, cost and any potential challenges. An encroachment permit through either Louisville Metro Public Works or the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is required, depending on the business’ location. Metro staff will work with applicants to apply for those permits.

Restaurants will be responsible for providing their own furniture as well as required barriers for public safety. PARC is offering a discounted rate to bag meters if they are present in front of an establishment.

Pilot opportunity

Louisville Metro plans to pilot on-street dining opportunities at up to 15 locations throughout the city for one month. With unused Cyclouvia funds, the city will cover the cost for barrier rentals and any applicable parking meter costs.

Once the monthlong pilot ends, those businesses can decide whether to assume the cost themselves or remove the barriers. Those will little or no options for other outdoor dining will be prioritized.

Restaurants will be chosen based on the following criteria:

Safety

Geography

The ability to partner with a neighboring restaurant, and need.

This is the latest measure Louisville Metro Government has taken to ease restrictions for restaurants during the pandemic. In May, the Department of Public Works temporarily suspended application fees for restaurants seeking an encroachment permit to add or expand their outdoor seating on public property, including sidewalks. Restaurants must still apply online for an encroachment permit for seating on public property.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.