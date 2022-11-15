Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport celebrates huge milestone

Louisville's airport first began flying out passengers on Nov. 15, 1947.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's largest airport celebrated its 75th anniversary with an impressive 9-tier cake and a new exhibit.

The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport's passenger air service first began on November 15, 1947, according to a press release.

In honor of the occasion, the Louisville Regional Airport Authority unveiled the special banner exhibit, "SDF Through the Years" that will reportedly be featured in the Jerry E. Abramson Terminal through the end of the year.

The 13-banner exhibit features a variety of historical photos from the 1940s to the present. There will be two displays for passengers and visitors to enjoy – one before visitors reach security and one after.

“Louisville has a rich tradition of aviation,” Dan Mann, Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, said. “In its 75-year history, SDF has served millions of passengers, been home to countless airlines and welcomed some of the world’s most famous on its runways.”

Since 2021, Louisville's airport has gained three new airlines: Breeze Airways, Spirit Airlines and Sun Country Airlines. They have 37 nonstop destinations and have also added 15 new routes.

“It was Muhammad Ali who said, ‘It’s not bragging if you can back it up.’ Today is a great day to brag about our airport — they have a lot to brag about, and they back it up every day,” said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

SDF continues to be an economic driver for the region with a $10.4 billion annual impact, more than 82,000 jobs and $454.1 million contributed to state and local taxes.

Today, SDF remains in the top as one of the world’s busiest cargo airports. In 2021, it was ranked no. 6 in the world and no. 3 in North America according to Airports Council International World Airport Traffic Report.

“I’m confident the next 75-years and beyond, may prove to be SDF’s best years yet,” Mann said.

