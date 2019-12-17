LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Councilman David Yates filed paperwork Tuesday with the Kentucky Secretary of State's office to run for State Senate District 37.



"I am honored and humbled by the outpouring of support to submit my candidacy to represent Southwest Louisville in the Kentucky General Assembly," said Yates. "As your State Senator, I will be positioned to better serve the needs of Louisville and make the biggest impact for our community."



Yates became the youngest elected President of the Louisville Metro Council at 36-years-old after being elected to serve by the members of the Louisville Metro Council. Yates served as Council President for two consecutive terms in 2016 and 2017 focusing on public safety, infrastructure, and deferred maintenance.



"My neighbors and community deserve the highest level of accountability and fiscal management," said Yates. I will work every day to reinvest more of the state tax dollars Louisville sends to Frankfort back into our community. As the economic engine of our state, Louisville's success equates to Kentucky's success."

After winning re-election in 2018, Yates sought alternative revenue to fund Lousiville's growing state-mandated pension obligation. Recognizing the future budget challenges facing Louisville, Yates believes as a Senator he will be poised to resolve the growing fiscal gaps.

